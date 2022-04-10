419 Shares in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WAL. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 154,596 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 132.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,762,000 after acquiring an additional 121,143 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth $2,518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $74.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.48. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $73.31 and a 1 year high of $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 43.59%. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.15%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WAL. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

In related news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $591,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $302,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

