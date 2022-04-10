$4.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) will post $4.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Moderna’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.24 billion and the highest is $6.02 billion. Moderna reported sales of $1.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 144.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moderna will report full year sales of $21.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.57 billion to $25.86 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $21.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.86.

Moderna stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.84. 5,456,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,464,842. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.23 and a 200-day moving average of $236.61. The company has a market cap of $64.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.55. Moderna has a twelve month low of $122.01 and a twelve month high of $497.49.

In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $98,352.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $341,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,054 shares of company stock worth $36,480,864 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Moderna by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,193,000 after buying an additional 3,554,725 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $773,229,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 71.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Moderna by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,717,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Moderna by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 5,022,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

