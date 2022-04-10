373 Shares in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 373 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 12.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 313,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 393,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, NBW Capital LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 17,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,203,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.46.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $425.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $436.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $480.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.46 and a beta of 0.78. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $384.38 and a 12-month high of $557.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.74 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

