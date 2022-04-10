$300.13 Million in Sales Expected for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) to post sales of $300.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ichor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $300.00 million to $300.40 million. Ichor posted sales of $264.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ichor will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ichor.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.04 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ICHR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ichor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ichor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other Ichor news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $413,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 2.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 5.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Ichor by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ichor by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 93,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Ichor stock opened at $30.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $870.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.40. Ichor has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $61.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

About Ichor (Get Rating)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ichor (ICHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.