$28.30 Million in Sales Expected for First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) will report sales of $28.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $28.60 million. First Business Financial Services posted sales of $28.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full-year sales of $117.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.00 million to $118.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $129.25 million, with estimates ranging from $128.00 million to $130.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.67 million.

FBIZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Business Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIZ traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.25. The company had a trading volume of 9,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,652. First Business Financial Services has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $34.22. The stock has a market cap of $271.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,525,000. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 25.0% during the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 187,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 37,410 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 345,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 25,190 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 90.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 24,034 shares during the period. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $694,000. 58.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

