2,796 Shares in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Purchased by Yarbrough Capital LLC

Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 52.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,885,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,241,000 after buying an additional 652,772 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 925,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,290,000 after acquiring an additional 542,972 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.6% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,142,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,569,000 after purchasing an additional 417,415 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $17,465,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $17,141,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 15,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total transaction of $1,116,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,375 shares of company stock worth $4,153,905 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $100.07 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $108.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 109.97, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.69). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Neurocrine Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.61.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

