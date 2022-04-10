25,005 Shares in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 77.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 57.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 122.3% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.15.

Shares of VLY opened at $12.27 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average of $13.80.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.