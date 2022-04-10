202,392 Shares in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 202,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,015,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.29% of Meritor as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Meritor by 29.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Meritor by 59.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 10,461 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Meritor during the third quarter worth approximately $425,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Meritor during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Meritor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Meritor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Meritor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meritor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of Meritor stock opened at $35.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.13 and its 200 day moving average is $27.62. Meritor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $36.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.58 million. Meritor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 33.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritor news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $356,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck, and Aftermarket and Industrial. The company offers axles, including front steer and rear drive axles for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles; heavy-duty trailer axles; suspension modules and brake products comprising drum and disc brakes; universal joints and driveline components; trailer air suspension systems and products; transfer cases and drivelines; and advanced suspension modules for use in light-, medium- and heavy-duty military tactical wheeled vehicles.

