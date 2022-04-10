$2.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.39. S&P Global reported earnings per share of $3.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year earnings of $13.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.74 to $13.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $16.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.68 to $16.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $479.57.

In other S&P Global news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,878,360,000 after buying an additional 1,277,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,274,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,320,576,000 after buying an additional 381,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,955,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,810,428,000 after buying an additional 395,484 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,918,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,514,615,000 after buying an additional 245,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,758,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,717,673,000 after buying an additional 128,640 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPGI opened at $413.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $398.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.09. The company has a market capitalization of $99.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $363.54 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

