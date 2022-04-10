$2.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NYSE:CHK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NYSE:CHK – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $2.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.55 and the lowest is $2.21. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will report full year earnings of $11.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.70 to $14.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $13.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.53 to $13.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chesapeake Energy.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
