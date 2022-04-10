$2.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NYSE:CHK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NYSE:CHK – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $2.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.55 and the lowest is $2.21. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will report full year earnings of $11.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.70 to $14.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $13.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.53 to $13.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chesapeake Energy.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CHK traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.17. 1,886,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793,567. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $44.31 and a 1 year high of $92.90.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chesapeake Energy (CHK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.