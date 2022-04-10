$2.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) to announce $2.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.88 billion. Avangrid posted sales of $1.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year sales of $7.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.94 billion to $7.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.12 billion to $7.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avangrid.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGR. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avangrid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

NYSE AGR traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $48.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,727. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $42.20 and a 1-year high of $55.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.29 and its 200 day moving average is $48.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 85.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGR. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Avangrid by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Avangrid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 10.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avangrid (Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avangrid (AGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.