$190.44 Million in Sales Expected for Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) to report $190.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wolfspeed’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $192.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $190.00 million. Wolfspeed reported sales of $137.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wolfspeed will report full year sales of $724.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $715.40 million to $729.25 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $948.95 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wolfspeed.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.98 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on WOLF shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NYSE:WOLF traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.78. 1,784,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,704. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.93. Wolfspeed has a 1 year low of $75.06 and a 1 year high of $142.33.

Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.

