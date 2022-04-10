$181.82 Million in Sales Expected for Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) will announce $181.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Holley’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $174.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $191.10 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holley will report full year sales of $783.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $777.00 million to $789.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $832.80 million, with estimates ranging from $815.00 million to $853.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Holley.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.59 million. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

HLLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

In other news, Director David S. Lobel sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $33,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Lobel sold 2,000,000 shares of Holley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $26,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLLY. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Holley in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Holley in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Holley during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Holley during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Holley during the third quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLLY stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.97. The stock had a trading volume of 228,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,067. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Holley has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.50.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

