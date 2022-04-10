$154.80 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) to announce $154.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $155.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $154.60 million. First Financial Bancorp. posted sales of $155.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full-year sales of $650.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $639.00 million to $662.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $710.15 million, with estimates ranging from $685.00 million to $735.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $156.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.44 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 9.77%. First Financial Bancorp.’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

FFBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 6 Meridian bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 172,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 9,791 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 21,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 18,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFBC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.75. The stock had a trading volume of 290,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,318. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $26.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.22 and its 200 day moving average is $24.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

