$154.15 Million in Sales Expected for Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) will announce $154.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Warby Parker’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $153.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $154.50 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Warby Parker will report full year sales of $659.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $659.60 million to $660.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $827.90 million, with estimates ranging from $822.50 million to $833.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Warby Parker.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $132.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Warby Parker’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WRBY shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $68.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 140,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.94 per share, for a total transaction of $5,348,591.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 19,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $579,943.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,388,075 shares of company stock worth $78,607,079 and have sold 30,446 shares worth $857,968.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRBY. AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,072,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,036,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,688,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRBY traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.25. The stock had a trading volume of 857,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,135. Warby Parker has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.41.

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

