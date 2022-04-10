$126.83 Million in Sales Expected for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $126.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $126.56 million to $127.10 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp reported sales of $133.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full-year sales of $514.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $510.40 million to $518.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $542.13 million, with estimates ranging from $532.45 million to $551.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $127.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.37 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 42.57% and a return on equity of 13.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SASR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SASR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,532,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,383,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,499,000 after purchasing an additional 236,765 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 48,938 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 18,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $42.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,903. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $52.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

