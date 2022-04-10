1,227 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Zoetis by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,158,000 after purchasing an additional 333,952 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 66,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total transaction of $1,922,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,455 shares of company stock worth $9,607,544. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS traded up $2.16 on Friday, reaching $200.09. 2,455,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,336,330. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $158.46 and a one year high of $249.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.86, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.78.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

