121,455 Shares in Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY) Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 121,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FURY. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 26.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 661,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 140,293 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fury Gold Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Fury Gold Mines by 27.8% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 108,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 23,668 shares in the last quarter. 4.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.80 price objective (down from $2.20) on shares of Fury Gold Mines in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fury Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

FURY opened at $0.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.67. Fury Gold Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $1.47.

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Eau Claire, Éléonore South JV, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

