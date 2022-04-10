$119.42 Million in Sales Expected for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) This Quarter

Analysts expect BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) to report sales of $119.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for BlackLine’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $119.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $119.00 million. BlackLine reported sales of $98.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full year sales of $522.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $520.30 million to $522.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $629.13 million, with estimates ranging from $609.70 million to $642.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of BlackLine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.11.

BlackLine stock opened at $69.53 on Friday. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $65.15 and a 12 month high of $135.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.34 and its 200-day moving average is $98.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.29 and a beta of 0.90.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $36,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $243,762.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,427 shares of company stock valued at $316,003. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

