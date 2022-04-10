1,181 Shares in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Purchased by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 98.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NXST shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Shares of NXST opened at $173.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $192.84.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.

In other news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total value of $42,330,512.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karen A. Brophy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $64,963.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 301,672 shares of company stock valued at $51,997,969. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

