$1.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.62 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ameren’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60 billion. Ameren posted sales of $1.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameren will report full-year sales of $6.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $7.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Ameren had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on AEE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

In related news, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $134,269.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $2,330,067.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,299 shares of company stock worth $6,557,116. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 37,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,973,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

AEE traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,352,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,593. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.36. Ameren has a one year low of $79.35 and a one year high of $97.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.46%.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

