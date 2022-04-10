$1.57 Billion in Sales Expected for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the highest is $1.69 billion. TechnipFMC posted sales of $1.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full year sales of $6.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.61 billion to $6.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $7.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TechnipFMC.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

FTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 5.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after buying an additional 61,304 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 43.2% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,075,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,161,000 after buying an additional 928,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 49.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 14,327 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 9,557 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 5.8% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 33,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.86. 9,534,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,849,588. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 393.00 and a beta of 1.98. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.92.

About TechnipFMC (Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TechnipFMC (FTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.