$1.54 Billion in Sales Expected for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) will announce $1.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.59 billion. O-I Glass reported sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full year sales of $6.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $6.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow O-I Glass.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. O-I Glass’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OI. StockNews.com began coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the fourth quarter valued at $22,470,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,456,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,216,000 after buying an additional 927,124 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 24,634 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 221,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 298,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 126,241 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OI traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.10. 823,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,341. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.93.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

