$1.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.27 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt reported sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full year sales of $5.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Leggett & Platt from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $236,295.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,169,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,881 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 40.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,389,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,002,000 after purchasing an additional 982,912 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,611,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,102,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,075,000 after buying an additional 85,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,747,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LEG stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.59. 1,091,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,445. Leggett & Platt has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $59.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

