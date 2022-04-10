$0.96 EPS Expected for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) will report $0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. First Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 29.02%. The business had revenue of $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.15 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FBNC shares. Raymond James started coverage on First Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Dexter V. Perry acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.85 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $31,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.99. 246,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $37.60 and a 52-week high of $50.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.40 and a 200-day moving average of $44.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.75%.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

