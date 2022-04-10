$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) will post $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for S&T Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.60. S&T Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for S&T Bancorp.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The business had revenue of $84.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STBA shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

STBA traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $28.25. 195,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,880. S&T Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $34.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 88,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 14,673 shares during the period. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

