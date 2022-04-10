$0.55 EPS Expected for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for UDR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.54. UDR posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.17). UDR had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $347.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UDR. BTIG Research increased their price target on UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UDR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in UDR by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in UDR by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in UDR by 271.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in UDR by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR stock remained flat at $$58.74 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,061,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,687. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.49. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 302.09%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

