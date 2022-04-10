-$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vigil Neuroscience Inc (NASDAQ:VIGL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vigil Neuroscience Inc (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) will post ($0.55) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vigil Neuroscience’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.58). The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vigil Neuroscience will report full-year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.14) to ($2.61). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.99) to ($3.04). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vigil Neuroscience.

VIGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Shares of VIGL traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.66. 32,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,519. Vigil Neuroscience has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $18.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.34.

Vigil Neuroscience Inc is a microglia-focused therapeutics company. It focused on developing treatments for both rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Vigil Neuroscience Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

