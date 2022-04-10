-$0.33 EPS Expected for Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) will post ($0.33) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Magenta Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.38). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.29). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Magenta Therapeutics.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01).

Several equities analysts recently commented on MGTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magenta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGTA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 6,706.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 58,480 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 20,765 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $2.56. 82,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,301. The firm has a market cap of $150.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average is $4.89. Magenta Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $13.57.

About Magenta Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplants to patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases, and autoimmune diseases. It develops MGTA-117, an anti-CD117 antibody that targets hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) and genetically mutated stem cells that cause acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes, which is under Phase I/II clinical trial; CD45-antibody drug conjugate that targets HSCs and immune cells, which is in investigational new drug application enabling studies for potential use as a single-agent in autoimmune diseases and hematology-oncology transplants; and MGTA-145 that is in Phase II clinical trial for use in autologous and allogeneic transplants.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.