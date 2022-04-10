-$0.24 EPS Expected for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors reported earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.30). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 23.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $145.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 92.7% on a year-over-year basis.

FTAI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspireon Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 38,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAI stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.99. The company had a trading volume of 154,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,385. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.77. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -91.03%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

