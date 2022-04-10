-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Weave Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.18). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weave Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.60). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Weave Communications.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.18 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Weave Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weave Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

NYSE:WEAV opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Weave Communications has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.66.

In other news, Director Blake G. Modersitzki purchased 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $239,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEAV. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth $114,862,000. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth $53,140,000. W Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth $29,246,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth $8,418,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth $5,293,000. 17.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

