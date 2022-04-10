$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aris Water Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aris Water Solutions.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $66.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.03 million.

Separately, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSE:ARIS traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $18.10. 186,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,986. Aris Water Solutions has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $19.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

