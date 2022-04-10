$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rollins’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.13. Rollins also posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rollins will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.63 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

ROL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NYSE ROL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 911,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,906. Rollins has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $40.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 103.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 83,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 42,698 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 33,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 186,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 9,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 190.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 297,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,766,000 after acquiring an additional 195,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

