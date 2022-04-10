$0.12 EPS Expected for Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.12. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stevanato Group.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.15 ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of €0.12 ($0.13) by €0.03 ($0.03). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of €232.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €220.57 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STVN shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €24.69 ($27.13).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STVN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares during the period. 12.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STVN traded up €0.35 ($0.38) on Tuesday, reaching €19.74 ($21.69). 603,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,673. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of €17.41 and a 200-day moving average of €20.79. Stevanato Group has a 52-week low of €14.38 ($15.80) and a 52-week high of €29.18 ($32.07).

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

