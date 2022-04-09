Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) and Trimedyne (OTCMKTS:TMED) Head to Head Analysis

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) and Trimedyne (OTCMKTS:TMED – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zynex and Trimedyne’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynex $130.30 million 1.86 $17.10 million $0.44 13.85 Trimedyne N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Zynex has higher revenue and earnings than Trimedyne.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Zynex and Trimedyne, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynex 0 1 3 0 2.75 Trimedyne 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zynex currently has a consensus target price of $14.88, indicating a potential upside of 144.65%. Given Zynex’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Zynex is more favorable than Trimedyne.

Profitability

This table compares Zynex and Trimedyne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynex 13.13% 27.28% 18.10% Trimedyne N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.2% of Zynex shares are held by institutional investors. 44.3% of Zynex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Trimedyne shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zynex beats Trimedyne on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zynex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zynex, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device. It also supplies private labeled products, including electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body, and batteries for use in electrotherapy products. In addition, the company distributes Comfortrac/Saunders for cervical traction, JetStream for hot/cold therapy, LSO Back Braces for lumbar support, and knee braces for knee support. Further, it offers Zynex Fluid Monitoring System (CM-1500), a fluid volume monitor, which is a non-invasive medical device for monitoring relative fluid volume changes used in operating and recovery rooms to detect fluid loss during surgery and internal bleeding during recovery; Zynex Wireless Fluid Monitoring System (CM-1600), a noninvasive monitoring device designed to measure relative changes in fluid volume in adult patients; NiCO CO-Oximeter, a laser-based noninvasive co-oximeter; and HemeOx tHb Oximeter, a laser-based total hemoglobin pulse oximeter. The company provides its products for use in pain management and control; stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation; hemodynamic monitoring; and pulse oximetry monitoring. It sells its products through direct sales force primarily in the United States. Zynex, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Trimedyne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trimedyne, Inc. manufactures and sells lasers, and disposable and reusable fiber-optic laser devices for use in the medical field. It offers lasers, fibers, needles, and switch tips for use in orthopedics, urology, ear and nose surgery, throat surgery, gynecology, gastrointestinal surgery, general surgery, and other medical specialties. The company also provides 80 watt and 30 watt holmium lasers, and side firing laser needles to treat herniated or ruptured spinal discs. In addition, it engages in the provision of services, and rental of lasers and other medical equipment to hospitals and surgery centers on a fee-per-case basis. The company operates in Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Australia, and internationally. It markets its products through commission sales representatives in the United States and independent distributors internationally. Trimedyne, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Irvine, California.

