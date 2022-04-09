Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zurn Water Solutions Corporation supplies range of advanced water system solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, procuring, manufacturing and marketing products which provide and improve water. Its brands include Zurn, World Dryer, Hadrian Inc and Just Manufacturing. Zurn Water Solutions Corporation, formerly known as Rexnord Corporation, is based in MILWAUKEE, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZWS. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Shares of ZWS opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.68. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Zurn Water Solutions has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $38.31.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $232.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.34 million. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Zurn Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 12.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZWS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $10,565,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $1,343,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the third quarter worth $401,000.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

