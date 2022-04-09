Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 55,323 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 405,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,323 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NIO were worth $12,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in NIO by 23.6% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 12,914 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,570,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,213,000 after buying an additional 1,465,400 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 565,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,137,000 after purchasing an additional 131,192 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in NIO by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 383,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,606,000 after buying an additional 102,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.13. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $55.13.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.30% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on NIO in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on NIO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on NIO in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.40 price target on the stock. CLSA dropped their target price on NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price objective on NIO from $67.10 to $51.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.24.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

