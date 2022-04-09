Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 214 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $13,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 247.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $149.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $142.53 and a one year high of $207.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.30.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 10.07%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 45.58%.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $941,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $790,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,424 shares of company stock worth $2,295,970. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.25.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

