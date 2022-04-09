Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 134,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,832 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $11,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after acquiring an additional 277,862 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 34.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 53.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,495,000 after purchasing an additional 364,383 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 50.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 90,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after buying an additional 30,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AOS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.40.

In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,239.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AOS opened at $62.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $60.39 and a 1-year high of $86.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.67.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

A. O. Smith Profile (Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.