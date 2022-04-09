Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,329 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $13,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAA. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAA opened at $214.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.53. The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.08 and a 1 year high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $1.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.36%.

MAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.45.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.39, for a total transaction of $790,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 2,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total value of $494,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,124. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

