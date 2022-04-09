Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,087 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Equitable were worth $15,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Equitable by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 102,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Equitable by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Equitable by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $31.46 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.69.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.15%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equitable from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 25,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $810,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,725 shares of company stock worth $4,073,472. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

