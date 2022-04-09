Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,011 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $11,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 32,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NTR stock opened at $106.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.29 and a 200-day moving average of $76.97. The company has a market cap of $58.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $108.84.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.10.

Nutrien Profile (Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.