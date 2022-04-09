Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $6,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.20.

In related news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $565,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Gene D. Fernandez sold 16,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total transaction of $7,316,865.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,510 shares of company stock valued at $11,576,190. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FDS stock opened at $441.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $306.86 and a twelve month high of $495.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $433.12.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

