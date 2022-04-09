Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in XPeng were worth $6,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 14.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,021,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,571,000 after buying an additional 2,584,129 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in XPeng by 22.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,300,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,154 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in XPeng by 0.5% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,680,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,435,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in XPeng by 16.6% during the third quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 2,634,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,617,000 after purchasing an additional 375,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in XPeng by 145.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,269,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPEV has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on XPeng from $92.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. CLSA assumed coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price target on XPeng from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on XPeng in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.60 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPeng currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.91.

XPeng stock opened at $27.19 on Friday. XPeng Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.77. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 6.48.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.70. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

About XPeng (Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.