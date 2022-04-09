Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $5,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,918,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,756,000 after buying an additional 1,631,032 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Airbnb by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,211,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,734,000 after purchasing an additional 391,740 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,599,368,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Airbnb by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,283,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,278,000 after purchasing an additional 557,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Airbnb by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $4,390,949.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.48, for a total transaction of $2,869,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 480,770 shares of company stock worth $76,875,587. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $179.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.60.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $162.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.89 and a beta of -0.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.71 and a 1-year high of $212.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($10.88) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.