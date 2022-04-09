Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $6.68 Million Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,028 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $6,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $402,247,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,865,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,520,000 after purchasing an additional 904,661 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 742.5% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 953,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,358,000 after purchasing an additional 840,074 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,408,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,000,066,000 after acquiring an additional 806,086 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,416,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,657,000 after acquiring an additional 654,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $140.92 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.62 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.04.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.00.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

