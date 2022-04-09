Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $14.97 Million Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,689 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kroger were worth $14,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

KR stock opened at $61.67 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.12.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.53%.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on KR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.47.

In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $231,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 382,685 shares of company stock worth $21,959,848 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

