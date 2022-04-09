Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $7,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,089,000 after purchasing an additional 648,157 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 211.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 18,323 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after buying an additional 10,724 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 243,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,345,000 after purchasing an additional 34,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 229,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,958,000 after purchasing an additional 154,007 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLTR. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.80.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $162.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $163.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.78.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

