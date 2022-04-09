Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 19,227 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,227 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 486,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,224,000 after buying an additional 54,473 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Sysco by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 51,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 168,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,230,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 201,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,811,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SYY opened at $85.57 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The company has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 56.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.69%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYY. Argus upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.89.

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $186,047.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,382 shares of company stock worth $9,513,621. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

