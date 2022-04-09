Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 1,093 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $12,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $515,142,000 after buying an additional 59,057 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,671,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $460,962,000 after buying an additional 84,172 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $447,843,000 after buying an additional 34,864 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,141,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $321,147,000 after buying an additional 87,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 803,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,205,000 after buying an additional 23,001 shares during the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $56,585.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Neupert bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $263.66 per share, with a total value of $922,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,749 shares of company stock worth $1,031,367 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.34.

LH opened at $276.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.88. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $252.45 and a 52 week high of $317.17. The company has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

